Vacaville survey asks residents to report storm damage

10 hrs ago

If your property suffered damage during the series of storms that hit January and February in Vacaville, the city wants you report it to them. The city is asking anyone who may have suffered property damage to fill out an online survey, which is available at www.cityofvacaville.com/stormsurvey.

