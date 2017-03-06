Vacaville survey asks residents to report storm damage
If your property suffered damage during the series of storms that hit January and February in Vacaville, the city wants you report it to them. The city is asking anyone who may have suffered property damage to fill out an online survey, which is available at www.cityofvacaville.com/stormsurvey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo man enters plea in ice cream truck thef...
|12 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|5
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|15 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|$49.1M plan to transform downtown, West Texas S...
|17 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Trial date for Fairfield mall murder suspect li...
|Mar 3
|reaper ben
|1
|Appeals court tosses some child molest convicti...
|Mar 1
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Trump Clones Costs Rise
|Feb 26
|Leak Team Times
|1
|Guilty plea in federal firearms case out of Fai...
|Feb 24
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC