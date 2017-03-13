Vacaville sued over - Erin Brockovich' contaminant in water
Environmental activist Erin Brockovich speaks with the media before leading a community meeting addressing groundwater contamination in the village and wells in the Town of Hoosick on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016, at Bennington College in Bennington, Vt. less Environmental activist Erin Brockovich speaks with the media before leading a community meeting addressing groundwater contamination in the village and wells in the Town of Hoosick on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016, ... more The city of Vacaville is facing pressure to clean up its water supplies after an environmental group sued this week over the presence of chromium-6 in groundwater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wake The Dead brings Celtic and Grateful Dead m...
|Sun
|Welles
|1
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|Mar 10
|the Duck of Death
|5
|Local Radio Shack, JCPenney aren't on chopping ...
|Mar 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Vacaville school leaders gather today for speci...
|Mar 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Democratic club welcomes public policy advocate...
|Mar 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Appeals court rules Vacaville man's prison sent...
|Mar 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Pool service franchise looks to expand in Calif...
|Mar 8
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC