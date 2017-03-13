Vacaville sued for Chromium 6 in water

Vacaville sued for Chromium 6 in water

There are 1 comment on the The Reporter story from Yesterday, titled Vacaville sued for Chromium 6 in water. In it, The Reporter reports that:

Attorneys Jack Silver and David Weinsoff filed the lawsuit Monday on behalf of the Sebastopol-based group in the United States District Court, Eastern District of California. While acknowledging that the city is spending millions to address this issue, River Watch alleges that the city is violating federal hazardous waste laws and has failed to adequately warn the community.

Birds Landing Bob

Since: Aug 10

7,664

Castro Valley, CA

#1 13 hrs ago
What a bunch of crap. It's gonna be time to raise the water rates again. Maybe the city should ask Trump to lower the standards.
