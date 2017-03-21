Vacaville students present exhibits a...

Vacaville students present exhibits at Naval and Historical Museum

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: The Daily Republic

Will C. Wood High School students will present their archive exhibits as part of the Classroom Curators project Tuesday at the Vallejo Naval and Historical Museum. Students work on the project for a year, searching museum archives to create their own exhibits from scratch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jury convicts Vacaville man of shooting that in... 1 hr I know 1
News Trial starts for Vacaville man on felony assaul... 1 hr I know 1
News Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost Mon Dixon Girl 7
News Vacaville man convicted on firearm charge Sun Justice will prevail 1
News Vacaville sued for Chromium 6 in water Mar 16 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Vacaville school leaders gather today for speci... Mar 10 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Democratic club welcomes public policy advocate... Mar 10 Birds Landing Bob 1
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,475 • Total comments across all topics: 279,715,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC