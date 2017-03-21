Vacaville students present exhibits at Naval and Historical Museum
Will C. Wood High School students will present their archive exhibits as part of the Classroom Curators project Tuesday at the Vallejo Naval and Historical Museum. Students work on the project for a year, searching museum archives to create their own exhibits from scratch.
