Vacaville school on lockout as police deal with 'suicide by cop' suspect

An elementary school in Vacaville is on lockout Tuesday as police investigate a suspect who may be trying to commit "suicide by cop" nearby. Police announced the lockout at Cambridge Elementary School, listed at 100 Cambridge Drive, around 9:25 a.m. but said there is no threat to students or staff.

