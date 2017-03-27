Vacaville school leaders, in a workshop tonight, to hear details, priorities of LCAP

Vacaville Unified leaders, when they meet tonight in a workshop, will discuss the 2017-18 Local Control Accountability Plan, a document that lists priorities, from student achievement to parental involvement to school climate, and guides much of the school district's spending. The district's chief academic officer, Mark Frazier likely will lead the discussion that will review the current year's actions and goals - including increasing college and career-readiness efforts, closing the achievement gap, and enhancing school climate - and cite document-approval timelines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.