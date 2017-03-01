Vacaville school district leaders hea...

Vacaville school district leaders hear ACE parents, continue talks about charter change

A proposed major change to ACE charter school's status prompted several parents Thursday to question Vacaville Unified's administrative process that, in all likelihood, will eventually result in the Hemlock Street campus, mired in red ink, to continue as an “alternative program.” Yet at the end of a public comment period, trustees, meeting in the Educational Services Center, assured parents that they will support the program in the changed format.

