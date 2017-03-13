Vacaville school district leaders consider revisions to PE and Activity policy
In the coming weeks, if Vacaville Unified leaders eventually approve revisions to a physical education and activity regulation and policy, secondary school student-athletes and others with busy schedules will be able to get required state PE credit with an expanded definition of Independent Study. In a Thursday slide presentation to the governing board, Kelley Birch, director of secondary education, reviewed the existing regulation and policy, formally designated as AR and BP 6142.7 , respectively.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Radio Shack, JCPenney aren't on chopping ...
|16 hr
|A Thought
|2
|HELP STOP CORRUPTION in American Canyon city co... (May '14)
|Fri
|un agenda 21
|54
|American Canyon PUBLIC Officials VIOLATES FEDER... (May '15)
|Fri
|un agenda 21
|25
|Vacaville sued for Chromium 6 in water
|Mar 16
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|Mar 15
|Birds Landing Bob
|6
|Wake The Dead brings Celtic and Grateful Dead m...
|Mar 12
|Welles
|1
|Vacaville school leaders gather today for speci...
|Mar 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC