Vacaville scholarship application period opens
The 2017 application period for scholarships at three Vacaville high schools - through the Solano Community Foundation and the Harry and Eleanor D. Nelson Vacaville Endowment Fund - opens Monday. Seven four-year scholarships of $3,500 each year will be awarded.
