Vacaville police officers and staff honored

A slew of officers and staff were recognized Wednesday by their Vacaville Police Department brethren for excellence throughout the year. Most importantly, they continued, “He is sincere in his actions, striving to develop a motivating environment and is a true member of the “Team.” ... He displays a strong incentive to succeed, recognizing opportunities and going beyond what is expected.” “Lauren's creativity is coveted in her unit and her sense of humor is infectious, making Dispatch a truly fun place to work,” officials noted.” Lauren's career is more than a job for her; it is her passion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.