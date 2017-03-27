Vacaville Police Department honors of...

Vacaville Police Department honors officers

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: The Daily Republic

Erwin Ramirez, who helped subdue a woman after she took a 12-inch knife from a kitchen drawer to kill herself, was honored Wednesday as Officer of the Year. Andrew Talton, whose investigation into the molestation of a 10-year-old boy led to the conviction of two adults, was honored as Investigator of the Year at the Vacaville Police Department awards ceremony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News David Daleiden, Sandra Merritt charged in filmi... 6 hr Cordwainer Trout 13
News Vacaville child drowns in pool (Jul '13) 6 hr SoDisapointed 230
News Fairfield man dies in vehicle wreck after tree ... 15 hr Birds Landing Bob 1
Vacaville Christian School incident Tue mwahahaha 1
News Special meeting Tuesday to discuss traffic thro... Tue barker55 1
News Nut Tree Airport recognized for aviation safety Mar 24 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Police investigate hardware store burglary Mar 24 Birds Landing Bob 1
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,624 • Total comments across all topics: 279,923,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC