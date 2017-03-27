Vacaville Police Department honors officers

Erwin Ramirez, who helped subdue a woman after she took a 12-inch knife from a kitchen drawer to kill herself, was honored Wednesday as Officer of the Year. Andrew Talton, whose investigation into the molestation of a 10-year-old boy led to the conviction of two adults, was honored as Investigator of the Year at the Vacaville Police Department awards ceremony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.