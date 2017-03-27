Vacaville Police Department honors officers
Erwin Ramirez, who helped subdue a woman after she took a 12-inch knife from a kitchen drawer to kill herself, was honored Wednesday as Officer of the Year. Andrew Talton, whose investigation into the molestation of a 10-year-old boy led to the conviction of two adults, was honored as Investigator of the Year at the Vacaville Police Department awards ceremony.
