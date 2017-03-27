Vacaville participating to win $20,000 for parks
Online nominations start Saturday for a contest hosted by the National Recreation and Park Association in collaboration with the Walt Disney Company to revitalize parks across the country. “Supporting local parks is essential to the health and vitality of communities everywhere,” Lori Robertson, NRPA Director of Conservation, said in a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vacaville child drowns in pool (Jul '13)
|Thu
|SoDisapointed
|231
|Increased meal prices, large construction contr...
|Thu
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|David Daleiden, Sandra Merritt charged in filmi...
|Wed
|Cordwainer Trout
|13
|Fairfield man dies in vehicle wreck after tree ...
|Mar 29
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Vacaville Christian School incident
|Mar 28
|Anonymous
|1
|Special meeting Tuesday to discuss traffic thro...
|Mar 28
|barker55
|1
|Nut Tree Airport recognized for aviation safety
|Mar 24
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC