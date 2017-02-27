Vacaville OK's $100,000 grant to aid homeless
A family support worker will be hired at nearly $100,000 in wages and benefits to provide case management for a year with the city's Community Response Unit, the Vacaville City Council decided Tuesday. The Solano County Law Enforcement Administrators Association at its Feb. 16 meeting at Travis Air Force Base approved $253,160 in state grants funds, including the $100,000 for the family support worker in Vacaville, a city staff report said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Clones Costs Rise
|Feb 26
|Leak Team Times
|1
|Guilty plea in federal firearms case out of Fai...
|Feb 24
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Saturday protest at Vacaville Planned Parenthood
|Feb 22
|Birds Landing Bob
|5
|Fairfield attempted murder suspect accepts deal
|Feb 22
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Council OKs new $125,000 cost to demolish Missi...
|Feb 22
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Blue Apron news a big win for Fairfield
|Feb 21
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Fairfield council eyes state-mandated parking c...
|Feb 21
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC