Vacaville OK's $100,000 grant to aid homeless

A family support worker will be hired at nearly $100,000 in wages and benefits to provide case management for a year with the city's Community Response Unit, the Vacaville City Council decided Tuesday. The Solano County Law Enforcement Administrators Association at its Feb. 16 meeting at Travis Air Force Base approved $253,160 in state grants funds, including the $100,000 for the family support worker in Vacaville, a city staff report said.

