Vacaville man sentenced to 3 years in prison for videotaping teen

A Vacaville man convicted on a sexual misconduct charge after videotaping his then-girlfriend's teenage daughter while she showered, was sentenced to three years in prison, a Solano County Superior Court judge ruled Wednesday. Arturo Macias, 33, of Vacaville, was found guilty in October by a Solano County jury and was originally set to be sentenced by a judge in November, however, his sentencing was postponed until this month.

