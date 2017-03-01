Vacaville man sentenced to 3 years in...

Vacaville man sentenced to 3 years in prison for videotaping teen

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

A Vacaville man convicted on a sexual misconduct charge after videotaping his then-girlfriend's teenage daughter while she showered, was sentenced to three years in prison, a Solano County Superior Court judge ruled Wednesday. Arturo Macias, 33, of Vacaville, was found guilty in October by a Solano County jury and was originally set to be sentenced by a judge in November, however, his sentencing was postponed until this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trial date for Fairfield mall murder suspect li... 12 hr reaper ben 1
News Appeals court tosses some child molest convicti... Mar 1 Birds Landing Bob 1
Trump Clones Costs Rise Feb 26 Leak Team Times 1
News Guilty plea in federal firearms case out of Fai... Feb 24 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Saturday protest at Vacaville Planned Parenthood Feb 22 Birds Landing Bob 5
News Fairfield attempted murder suspect accepts deal Feb 22 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Council OKs new $125,000 cost to demolish Missi... Feb 22 Birds Landing Bob 1
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,238 • Total comments across all topics: 279,289,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC