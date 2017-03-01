Vacaville man sentenced to 3 years in prison for videotaping teen
A Vacaville man convicted on a sexual misconduct charge after videotaping his then-girlfriend's teenage daughter while she showered, was sentenced to three years in prison, a Solano County Superior Court judge ruled Wednesday. Arturo Macias, 33, of Vacaville, was found guilty in October by a Solano County jury and was originally set to be sentenced by a judge in November, however, his sentencing was postponed until this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trial date for Fairfield mall murder suspect li...
|12 hr
|reaper ben
|1
|Appeals court tosses some child molest convicti...
|Mar 1
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Trump Clones Costs Rise
|Feb 26
|Leak Team Times
|1
|Guilty plea in federal firearms case out of Fai...
|Feb 24
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Saturday protest at Vacaville Planned Parenthood
|Feb 22
|Birds Landing Bob
|5
|Fairfield attempted murder suspect accepts deal
|Feb 22
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Council OKs new $125,000 cost to demolish Missi...
|Feb 22
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC