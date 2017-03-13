Vacaville man convicted of real estate fraud will return to court Monday
A Vacaville man convicted on a series of real estate fraud-related charges is set to reappear Monday in Solano County Superior Court, where the judge and attorneys are likely to discuss the man's sentencing and a possible new trial. With a conviction on four of five charges in September, Richard D. Lamphere, 53, avoided formal sentencing and has remained out of police custody since the end of his trial.
