Vacaville man convicted of real estat...

Vacaville man convicted of real estate fraud will return to court Monday

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Reporter

A Vacaville man convicted on a series of real estate fraud-related charges is set to reappear Monday in Solano County Superior Court, where the judge and attorneys are likely to discuss the man's sentencing and a possible new trial. With a conviction on four of five charges in September, Richard D. Lamphere, 53, avoided formal sentencing and has remained out of police custody since the end of his trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Local Radio Shack, JCPenney aren't on chopping ... 13 hr A Thought 2
HELP STOP CORRUPTION in American Canyon city co... (May '14) 23 hr un agenda 21 54
American Canyon PUBLIC Officials VIOLATES FEDER... (May '15) 23 hr un agenda 21 25
News Vacaville sued for Chromium 6 in water Mar 16 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost Mar 15 Birds Landing Bob 6
News Wake The Dead brings Celtic and Grateful Dead m... Mar 12 Welles 1
News Vacaville school leaders gather today for speci... Mar 10 Birds Landing Bob 1
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iraq
  5. Wikileaks
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,519 • Total comments across all topics: 279,650,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC