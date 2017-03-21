Vacaville man arrested on child pornography charges
Dylan Meyer-Zickowski, 19, of Vacaville, was taken from the Vacaville Police Department and booked into Solano County Jail on charges of possession of child pornography and sharing child pornography via the Internet, said Vacaville Police Department Sgt. Steve Carey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|15 hr
|Reek Fire
|8
|Jury convicts Vacaville man of shooting that in...
|21 hr
|I know
|1
|Trial starts for Vacaville man on felony assaul...
|21 hr
|I know
|1
|Vacaville man convicted on firearm charge
|Sun
|Justice will prevail
|1
|Vacaville sued for Chromium 6 in water
|Mar 16
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Vacaville school leaders gather today for speci...
|Mar 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Democratic club welcomes public policy advocate...
|Mar 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC