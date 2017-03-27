Vacaville looks at selling properties...

Vacaville looks at selling properties for development

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

Tonight, the city council will take up an agreement to sell 26 properties in the East Main District downtown to BAU Bay Area Urban Development, LLC. The parcels will be sold to the developer at fair market value, which will be determined by an independent appraiser. • “The Village” at East Main and Wilson Streets: approximately 41 residential units, 7,100 square feet of commercial space , parking, landscaping and other improvements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vacaville Christian School incident 12 hr mwahahaha 1
News Special meeting Tuesday to discuss traffic thro... 16 hr barker55 1
News Nut Tree Airport recognized for aviation safety Mar 24 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Police investigate hardware store burglary Mar 24 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Prison for man with string of DUI cases (May '16) Mar 23 denise 7
News Local Radio Shack, JCPenney aren't on chopping ... Mar 22 A Thought 5
News Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost Mar 22 Roudy the Sevente... 9
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Oakland
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,376 • Total comments across all topics: 279,889,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC