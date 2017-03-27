Vacaville looks at selling properties for development
Tonight, the city council will take up an agreement to sell 26 properties in the East Main District downtown to BAU Bay Area Urban Development, LLC. The parcels will be sold to the developer at fair market value, which will be determined by an independent appraiser. • “The Village” at East Main and Wilson Streets: approximately 41 residential units, 7,100 square feet of commercial space , parking, landscaping and other improvements.
