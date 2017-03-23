Vacaville: Drakes Peak ideal for radio tower to serve public safety
Drakes Peak on the southern end of the Vine Street ridgeline is an ideal location for a public safety radio tower replacement, says a report the Vacaville City Council takes up Tuesday. The peak between Ulatis Creek and Markham Avenue is also known as Drakes Point, or Old Rocky, said the report on the request for City Council direction on whether to place a radio tower there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prison for man with string of DUI cases (May '16)
|15 hr
|denise
|7
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|Wed
|Roudy the Sevente...
|9
|Jury convicts Vacaville man of shooting that in...
|Mar 21
|I know
|1
|Trial starts for Vacaville man on felony assaul...
|Mar 21
|I know
|1
|Vacaville man convicted on firearm charge
|Mar 19
|Justice will prevail
|1
|Vacaville sued for Chromium 6 in water
|Mar 16
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Vacaville school leaders gather today for speci...
|Mar 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC