Two-alarm fire claims Midway Road residence
Fire personnel from Solano and Yolo counties responded to a two-alarm structure fire in the 7700 block of Midway road that destroyed a residence. According to Dixon Interim Fire Chief Greg Lewis, the home was completely engulfed when crews arrived so they had to take a defensive attack because they couldn't enter the structure.
