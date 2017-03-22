Travis Unified on solid financial footing
Travis Unified's 2016-17 second interim budget report Tuesday was good news for a district that, in relatively recent years past, filed a series of negative or qualified budgets - generally regarded as troubling designations - with the county and state. During a governing board meeting, Anna Pimentel, director of fiscal services, told trustees that she anticipates a “positive” budget certification, meaning the district will be able to pay its bills for the current fiscal year and the next two, for which she showed, in a slide presentations, budget projections for the 2017-18 and 18-19 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Radio Shack, JCPenney aren't on chopping ...
|6 hr
|A Thought
|5
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|11 hr
|Roudy the Sevente...
|9
|Jury convicts Vacaville man of shooting that in...
|Tue
|I know
|1
|Trial starts for Vacaville man on felony assaul...
|Tue
|I know
|1
|Vacaville man convicted on firearm charge
|Mar 19
|Justice will prevail
|1
|HELP STOP CORRUPTION in American Canyon city co... (May '14)
|Mar 17
|un agenda 21
|54
|American Canyon PUBLIC Officials VIOLATES FEDER... (May '15)
|Mar 17
|un agenda 21
|25
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC