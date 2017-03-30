They Struck Again! Woman Suspected of Robbing Concord Walgreens Steal ...
Vacaville police today posted photos of two women suspected of stealing $4,000 in makeup products from a Walgreens store in Vacaville. Four suspects stole the cosmetics from the Walgreens on Alamo Drive, but the photos released by the Vacaville Police show two women in hooded sweatshirts stealing makeup from a Concord Walgreens store on Concord Avenue.
