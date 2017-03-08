Suit over electronic sign set for closed session
City Council members will meet Tuesday in closed session about a lawsuit filed by a downtown property owner who contends Vacaville's sign ordinance is unconstitutional. Stephen Power asserts his claim stating that the measure, which led to the city denying his plan for an electronic sign, is vague and arbitrary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|Fri
|the Duck of Death
|5
|Local Radio Shack, JCPenney aren't on chopping ...
|Fri
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Vacaville school leaders gather today for speci...
|Fri
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Democratic club welcomes public policy advocate...
|Fri
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Appeals court rules Vacaville man's prison sent...
|Fri
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Pool service franchise looks to expand in Calif...
|Mar 8
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Vallejo man enters plea in ice cream truck thef...
|Mar 7
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|5
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC