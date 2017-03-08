Suit over electronic sign set for clo...

Suit over electronic sign set for closed session

City Council members will meet Tuesday in closed session about a lawsuit filed by a downtown property owner who contends Vacaville's sign ordinance is unconstitutional. Stephen Power asserts his claim stating that the measure, which led to the city denying his plan for an electronic sign, is vague and arbitrary.

