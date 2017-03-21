Study: Solano, Napa county residents to fare better under TrumpCare a " at first
The average median income-earning couple in Vallejo will end up with more than $500 per year more federal help under the proposed Republican health care plan compared to what they would get under former President Obama's Affordable Care Act over the next few years, a new study shows. The picture is even more stark for people in Vacaville, Fairfield and Napa, where they would get no subsidies under Obamacare but can expect to get $5,000 under Trumpcare, according to the study.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|11 hr
|Reek Fire
|8
|Jury convicts Vacaville man of shooting that in...
|16 hr
|I know
|1
|Trial starts for Vacaville man on felony assaul...
|16 hr
|I know
|1
|Vacaville man convicted on firearm charge
|Sun
|Justice will prevail
|1
|Vacaville sued for Chromium 6 in water
|Mar 16
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Vacaville school leaders gather today for speci...
|Mar 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Democratic club welcomes public policy advocate...
|Mar 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC