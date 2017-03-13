Student Services director: Anxiety a a huge, huge issuea in district
The director of Student Services for Vacaville Unified said student anxiety “is a huge, huge issue” in the 12,500-student district with 18 campuses across the city. Bill Ewing made the remark early in his slide presentation to the governing board Thursday, as he updated trustees about the district's mental health services.
