Still no trial date for Vacaville bea...

Still no trial date for Vacaville beating suspects

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

Three men accused in the beating of a Vacaville man after a house party in September appeared briefly in Solano County Superior Court Friday afternoon, where the setting of a jury trial was further delayed. Jameson-Grey Ledesma, 21, Joshua Potmesil , 19, and Jonathon Muse, 20, are all facing the same series of charges for their alleged involvement in an attack that left a man seriously injured and almost entirely blind in one eye.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trial date for Fairfield mall murder suspect li... 20 hr reaper ben 1
News Appeals court tosses some child molest convicti... Mar 1 Birds Landing Bob 1
Trump Clones Costs Rise Feb 26 Leak Team Times 1
News Guilty plea in federal firearms case out of Fai... Feb 24 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Saturday protest at Vacaville Planned Parenthood Feb 22 Birds Landing Bob 5
News Fairfield attempted murder suspect accepts deal Feb 22 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Council OKs new $125,000 cost to demolish Missi... Feb 22 Birds Landing Bob 1
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Solano County was issued at March 03 at 1:07PM PST

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Pakistan
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,225 • Total comments across all topics: 279,297,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC