Still no trial date for Vacaville beating suspects
Three men accused in the beating of a Vacaville man after a house party in September appeared briefly in Solano County Superior Court Friday afternoon, where the setting of a jury trial was further delayed. Jameson-Grey Ledesma, 21, Joshua Potmesil , 19, and Jonathon Muse, 20, are all facing the same series of charges for their alleged involvement in an attack that left a man seriously injured and almost entirely blind in one eye.
