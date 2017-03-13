Solano Symphony set for Greatest Classics program
It is an all-standard repertoire March 26, when the Solano Symphony Orchestra performs its annual World's Greatest Classics program, featuring works by Mendelssohn, Haydn and Beethoven, in Vacaville. Led by longtime conductor Semyon Lohss, music begins at 3 p.m. in the Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre, the concert's sole Solano County venue.
