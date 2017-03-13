Solano-area DUI enforcement set for St. Patrick's Day
Fairfield, Vacaville and Vallejo will deploy additional officers Friday for St. Patrick's Day in an attempt to curb incidents of drunken or impaired driving. "Tragically, March 17 has become one of the nation's deadliest holidays," the city of Vacaville announced in a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC