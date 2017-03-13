Solano-area DUI enforcement set for S...

Solano-area DUI enforcement set for St. Patrick's Day

Fairfield, Vacaville and Vallejo will deploy additional officers Friday for St. Patrick's Day in an attempt to curb incidents of drunken or impaired driving. "Tragically, March 17 has become one of the nation's deadliest holidays," the city of Vacaville announced in a press release.

