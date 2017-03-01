Smokey Bear a guest at Pena Adobe open house
Smokey Bear's longtime reminder not to play with matches and lighters is still good advice, especially in tinder-dry California during late spring, summer and fall. That's the message the likable American advertising mascot and several of his helpers will share with visitors at the Peña Adobe Historical Park during the venue's once-monthly open house Saturday in Vacaville.
