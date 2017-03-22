Skateboard competition promotes positivity
So through his company Embassador Skateboards and The Embassy, a nonprofit offshoot at Harvest Church, he wants to promote positivity among skaters. Part of his effort is donating equipment to children who can't afford it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Radio Shack, JCPenney aren't on chopping ...
|2 hr
|A Thought
|5
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|7 hr
|Roudy the Sevente...
|9
|Jury convicts Vacaville man of shooting that in...
|Tue
|I know
|1
|Trial starts for Vacaville man on felony assaul...
|Tue
|I know
|1
|Vacaville man convicted on firearm charge
|Mar 19
|Justice will prevail
|1
|HELP STOP CORRUPTION in American Canyon city co... (May '14)
|Mar 17
|un agenda 21
|54
|American Canyon PUBLIC Officials VIOLATES FEDER... (May '15)
|Mar 17
|un agenda 21
|25
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC