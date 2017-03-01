Sidewalk Prophets bring 'Prodigal' tour to guitarist's home town
A friend submitted a demo of he and friend Ben McDonald to a campus recording contest at Anderson University in Indiana, which earned them a performance followed by contact with a music industry representative. "Ben was the encourager and engine," Frey said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trial date for Fairfield mall murder suspect li...
|1 hr
|reaper ben
|1
|Appeals court tosses some child molest convicti...
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Trump Clones Costs Rise
|Feb 26
|Leak Team Times
|1
|Guilty plea in federal firearms case out of Fai...
|Feb 24
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Saturday protest at Vacaville Planned Parenthood
|Feb 22
|Birds Landing Bob
|5
|Fairfield attempted murder suspect accepts deal
|Feb 22
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Council OKs new $125,000 cost to demolish Missi...
|Feb 22
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC