Sea lion stuck in farmland canal in Vacaville
A sea lion stuck in a concrete canal in Vacaville called for a rescue team from the Sausalito-based Marine Mammal Center to evaluate the animal. A sea lion stuck in a concrete canal in Vacaville called for a rescue team from the Sausalito-based Marine Mammal Center to evaluate the animal.
