Sea lion leaves farmland canal in Vacaville, Calif., and appears headed for home

A young sea lion spotted in a Northern California farmland canal was feasting on carp as it made its way home Wednesday, a day after rescue crews tried to get it out to be evaluated. Cara Field of the Marine Mammal Center said the 400-pound sea lion, spotted Tuesday in a canal in Vacaville, had started heading back toward the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta.

