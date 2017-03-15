Sea lion leaves farmland canal in Vacaville, Calif., and appears headed for home
A young sea lion spotted in a Northern California farmland canal was feasting on carp as it made its way home Wednesday, a day after rescue crews tried to get it out to be evaluated. Cara Field of the Marine Mammal Center said the 400-pound sea lion, spotted Tuesday in a canal in Vacaville, had started heading back toward the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC