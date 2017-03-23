Rosie the Riveter, sandplay come to Vacaville

At the Town Square library, offerings in April include a look at the Rosie the Riveter Museum and an introduction to sandplay! “Rosie the Riveter is a reminder to all of us to try new things, test our limits, and believe in ourselves and others,” officials said on the museum's website. “These tales of dedication and courage can inspire us.” Lead Park Ranger, Elizabeth Tucker, from the Rosie the Riveter World War II/Home Front Historic National Park will share stories of women's contributions during World War II.

