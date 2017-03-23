Retrial delayed for man serving lengt...

Retrial delayed for man serving lengthy sentence for child molestation

A man who was serving a 39 years to life prison sentence in connection to the molestation of three young children appeared Friday morning in Solano County Superior Court, where his new trial was delayed until August. Nelson Arana, 46, of Vacaville, was convicted in 2013 by a Solano County jury on aggravated sexual assault of a child involving rape, continuous sexual abuse of a child and lewd conduct against a child.

