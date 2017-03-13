Retired teachers group schedules Vacaville meeting
The Vacaville High School string ensemble is scheduled to entertain a group of retired educators this week as they gather downtown. Members of the Solano division of the California Retired Teachers Association are scheduled to meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Vacaville Opera House, 560 Main St. The mission of the statewide organization and its local chapters is to advocate for current and retired teachers, particularly in the area of pensions and other retiree benefits, and to support education in the communities served by local chapters, according to the organization's website.
