Reserves will pay for Vacaville rain damage
Thirty inches of rain in six weeks is intense, said city Public Works director Shawn Cunningham - who added that "it's also very expensive." Reviewing rain in January and most of February, Cunningham detailed for the City Council at its meeting Tuesday costs that total $1.3 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Clones Costs Rise
|Feb 26
|Leak Team Times
|1
|Guilty plea in federal firearms case out of Fai...
|Feb 24
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Saturday protest at Vacaville Planned Parenthood
|Feb 22
|Birds Landing Bob
|5
|Fairfield attempted murder suspect accepts deal
|Feb 22
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Council OKs new $125,000 cost to demolish Missi...
|Feb 22
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Blue Apron news a big win for Fairfield
|Feb 21
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Fairfield council eyes state-mandated parking c...
|Feb 21
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC