Proposed major change to ACE charter, employee contracts on Vacaville school district agenda

A proposed major change to ACE charter school's status, several employee group contract approvals, and a grading practices presentation are on the agenda when Vacaville Unified leaders meet tonight in Vacaville. In a Feb. 27 memo to the governing board, Superintendent Jane Shamieh noted that increasing staff salaries and benefits at ACE are projected to create $72,000 in red ink for current academic year at the dependent charter school, which is housed on the Hemlock Elementary campus and has an enrollment of 128 students.

