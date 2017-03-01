Power outage sweeps through thousands of homes
As many as 7,372 homes in Vacaville were at one point without power Wednesday, the result of an underground equipment failure, according to Pacific Gas and Electric Spokesperson Brandi Merlo. The initial outage occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m. at the intersection of Peabody and Alamo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appeals court tosses some child molest convicti...
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Trump Clones Costs Rise
|Feb 26
|Leak Team Times
|1
|Guilty plea in federal firearms case out of Fai...
|Feb 24
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Saturday protest at Vacaville Planned Parenthood
|Feb 22
|Birds Landing Bob
|5
|Fairfield attempted murder suspect accepts deal
|Feb 22
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Council OKs new $125,000 cost to demolish Missi...
|Feb 22
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Blue Apron news a big win for Fairfield
|Feb 21
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC