Pool service franchise looks to expand in California
Pool Scouts, a residential pool cleaning and maintenance company based in Virginia Beach, Va., is looking to expand into California. “We're very focused in general on California ... when we look at our target audience, it's residential pools,” Michael Wagner, Pool Scouts president, said.
