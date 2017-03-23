Police investigate hardware store bur...

Police investigate hardware store burglary

There are 1 comment on the The Reporter story from 18 hrs ago, titled Police investigate hardware store burglary. In it, The Reporter reports that:

Vacaville police are investigating a burglary from earlier this month at a local hardware store that involved at least two suspects stealing cases of power tools, according to Vacaville police Lt. Matt Lydon.

Birds Landing Bob

Since: Aug 10

7,668

Manteca, CA

#1 3 hrs ago
Directly across the street from the police station and it took them 40 minutes to get there.
