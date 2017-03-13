Planned Parenthood employee called anti-abortion group 'morons,' suit says

A Planned Parenthood employee referred to an anti-abortion group as "morons" in an email about whether the group had leased space next to the Vacaville office of Planned Parenthood, according to a Solano County Superior Court lawsuit. The religious nonprofit, Solano Alpha Crisis Pregnancy Center, in its court filing Tuesday, said it opposes abortion but does not engage in protests, and that the Concord-based Planned Parenthood mistakenly thought the Catholic Church group, 40 Days for Life, had leased the space on Nut Tree Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.