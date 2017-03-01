Picks & Pecks: Speed mentoring great ...

Picks & Pecks: Speed mentoring great match of youth, professionals

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

Speed mentoring? What a good idea and a quick way for local professionals in the community to share their career knowledge with local teens. Youth with the Vacaville Neighborhood Boys & Girls Club got a taste of the program, thanks to the Vacaville, Fairfield and Vallejo-Benicia chapters of Business Networking International .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trial date for Fairfield mall murder suspect li... 17 hr reaper ben 1
News Appeals court tosses some child molest convicti... Mar 1 Birds Landing Bob 1
Trump Clones Costs Rise Feb 26 Leak Team Times 1
News Guilty plea in federal firearms case out of Fai... Feb 24 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Saturday protest at Vacaville Planned Parenthood Feb 22 Birds Landing Bob 5
News Fairfield attempted murder suspect accepts deal Feb 22 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Council OKs new $125,000 cost to demolish Missi... Feb 22 Birds Landing Bob 1
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,423 • Total comments across all topics: 279,294,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC