Photos: Aluminum Overcast, a B-17 Bomber, comes to Vacaville
Hannah Purvis, right, and her brother Jacob, 12, check out the view of Vacaville while flying in the Aluminum Overcast, a B-17 Bomber built in 1945, Thursday. The Purvis siblings grandfather, Edward S. Michael, commanded a B-17 bomber in World War II and was awarded a Medal of Honor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC