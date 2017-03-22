Pena Adobe open house includes artists workshop

The Peña Adobe Historical Society and the Rush Ranch Educational Council are joining forces for one day, April 1, no fooling, to include an artist workshop at Pena Adobe Park. The nonprofit groups will host the monthly open house, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the historic city-owned property in Vacaville, at 4699 Pena Adobe Road, off Interstate 80 and to the left of Lagoon Valley Regional Park's entrance.

