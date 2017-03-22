Pena Adobe open house includes artists workshop
The Peña Adobe Historical Society and the Rush Ranch Educational Council are joining forces for one day, April 1, no fooling, to include an artist workshop at Pena Adobe Park. The nonprofit groups will host the monthly open house, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the historic city-owned property in Vacaville, at 4699 Pena Adobe Road, off Interstate 80 and to the left of Lagoon Valley Regional Park's entrance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Radio Shack, JCPenney aren't on chopping ...
|2 hr
|A Thought
|5
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|7 hr
|Roudy the Sevente...
|9
|Jury convicts Vacaville man of shooting that in...
|Tue
|I know
|1
|Trial starts for Vacaville man on felony assaul...
|Tue
|I know
|1
|Vacaville man convicted on firearm charge
|Mar 19
|Justice will prevail
|1
|HELP STOP CORRUPTION in American Canyon city co... (May '14)
|Mar 17
|un agenda 21
|54
|American Canyon PUBLIC Officials VIOLATES FEDER... (May '15)
|Mar 17
|un agenda 21
|25
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC