Paid caregiver recruitment session Wednesday in Vacaville
The Department of Health and Social Services, In-Home Support Services Public Authority will host their next paid caregiver recruitment session on Wednesday at the Vacaville Public Library, 1020 Ulatis Drive, in the Cultural Center starting at 1:30 p.m. The Public Authority uses a customized database to match the needs of Solano County IHSS clients with pre-qualified Registry Home Care Providers. Currently there is a need for more caregivers, as the demand for services for the elderly and disabled population continues to grow.
