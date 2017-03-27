Paid caregiver recruitment session We...

Paid caregiver recruitment session Wednesday in Vacaville

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Reporter

The Department of Health and Social Services, In-Home Support Services Public Authority will host their next paid caregiver recruitment session on Wednesday at the Vacaville Public Library, 1020 Ulatis Drive, in the Cultural Center starting at 1:30 p.m. The Public Authority uses a customized database to match the needs of Solano County IHSS clients with pre-qualified Registry Home Care Providers. Currently there is a need for more caregivers, as the demand for services for the elderly and disabled population continues to grow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News David Daleiden, Sandra Merritt charged in filmi... 23 hr NOM s Waffle House 14
News Vacaville child drowns in pool (Jul '13) Mar 30 SoDisapointed 231
News Increased meal prices, large construction contr... Mar 30 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Fairfield man dies in vehicle wreck after tree ... Mar 29 Birds Landing Bob 1
Vacaville Christian School incident Mar 28 Anonymous 1
News Special meeting Tuesday to discuss traffic thro... Mar 28 barker55 1
News Nut Tree Airport recognized for aviation safety Mar 24 Birds Landing Bob 1
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,278 • Total comments across all topics: 279,985,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC