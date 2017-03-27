Paid caregiver recruitment session Wednesday in Vacaville

The Department of Health and Social Services, In-Home Support Services Public Authority will host their next paid caregiver recruitment session on Wednesday at the Vacaville Public Library, 1020 Ulatis Drive, in the Cultural Center starting at 1:30 p.m. The Public Authority uses a customized database to match the needs of Solano County IHSS clients with pre-qualified Registry Home Care Providers. Currently there is a need for more caregivers, as the demand for services for the elderly and disabled population continues to grow.

