Nut Treea s Ed Power dies after stroke
Former owner of Vacaville's Nut Tree, Ed Power, died Saturday afternoon at his home in Kenwood, Calif surrounded by family, he was 94 years old. Three weeks prior to his death, Power suffered from a stroke and was hospitalized at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.
