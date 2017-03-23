There are on the The Reporter story from 18 hrs ago, titled Nut Tree Airport recognized for aviation safety. In it, The Reporter reports that:

The Solano County Nut Tree Airport will receive some national attention in September for its collaborative efforts to significantly improve aviation safety in and around the community airport. Beginning in 2013, the Nut Tree Airport, in collaboration with the city of Vacaville, Solano Community College, Jimmy Doolittle Center and the Solano County Water Agency, worked together to safely remove a collective 1,750 trees - primarily non-native eucalyptus - improving visibility and safety for all aircraft.

