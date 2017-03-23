Nut Tree Airport recognized for aviation safety
The Solano County Nut Tree Airport will receive some national attention in September for its collaborative efforts to significantly improve aviation safety in and around the community airport. Beginning in 2013, the Nut Tree Airport, in collaboration with the city of Vacaville, Solano Community College, Jimmy Doolittle Center and the Solano County Water Agency, worked together to safely remove a collective 1,750 trees - primarily non-native eucalyptus - improving visibility and safety for all aircraft.
I'm not sure exactly what type of scam this was but it had nothing to do with safety. The trees were nowhere near the flight path of planes taking off or landing. If a plane ever got near where those trees were he was undoubtedly going to crash anyway so the trees may have actually protected people on the ground.
