NorthBay leader reflects on growth, change

Gary Passama discusses his nearly 40 year career as the president and CEO of NorthBay Healthcare as he prepares to retire at the end of March. Joel Rosenbaum - The Reporter Sitting in his office early Tuesday in lush Green Valley, retiring NorthBay Healthcare President/CEO Gary Passama reflected on how the hospital system has grown and changed during his 35 years with the organization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.