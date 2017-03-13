No pleas as CMF inmates return to court in Vacaville prison killing case
Two inmates who face murder charges for the beating death of a 66-year-old inmate last year at the California Medical Facility prison in Vacaville appeared in court briefly Thursday. It was the fourth court appearance for Sherman Dunn, 45, and Percy Robinson, 28, since murder charges were filed against them in December 2016.
