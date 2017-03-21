No new developments in Vacaville real estate fraud case
The case against a Vacaville man who was convicted last year on real estate fraud charges remained at a standstill Monday morning in Solano County Superior Court as his sentencing was further delayed because of talks of a possible new trial. Richard D. Lamphere, 53, was convicted in September on a series of real estate fraud-related charges stemming from a decade old investment scheme, where two men were defrauded out of more than $1.3 million combined.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|1 hr
|Reek Fire
|8
|Jury convicts Vacaville man of shooting that in...
|7 hr
|I know
|1
|Trial starts for Vacaville man on felony assaul...
|7 hr
|I know
|1
|Vacaville man convicted on firearm charge
|Sun
|Justice will prevail
|1
|Vacaville sued for Chromium 6 in water
|Mar 16
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Vacaville school leaders gather today for speci...
|Mar 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Democratic club welcomes public policy advocate...
|Mar 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC